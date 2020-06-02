Магнитная доска купить | PlannerPro

{"items":["c7959f5d-f13c-4007-9eaa-2f71d251e4cd","64bde9fb-89f0-4d92-a66d-cda6de203d6d","59bae314-048d-42c7-ac59-474b65d17b36","7c6aec85-cfe3-4200-85a0-a4490c41c343"],"styles":{"galleryType":"Strips","groupSize":1,"showArrows":true,"cubeImages":true,"cubeType":"fit","cubeRatio":1.3333333333333333,"isVertical":false,"collageAmount":0.8,"collageDensity":1,"groupTypes":"1","oneRow":true,"imageMargin":5,"galleryMargin":0,"floatingImages":0,"chooseBestGroup":true,"smartCrop":false,"hasThumbnails":false,"enableScroll":true,"isGrid":false,"isSlider":true,"isColumns":false,"isSlideshow":false,"cropOnlyFill":true,"fixedColumns":0,"enableInfiniteScroll":true,"isRTL":false,"minItemSize":120,"rotatingGroupTypes":"","rotatingCubeRatio":"","gallerySliderImageRatio":1.3333333333333333,"numberOfImagesPerRow":3,"numberOfImagesPerCol":1,"groupsPerStrip":0,"borderRadius":0,"boxShadow":0,"gridStyle":1,"mobilePanorama":false,"placeGroupsLtr":false,"viewMode":"preview","thumbnailSpacings":5,"galleryThumbnailsAlignment":"bottom","isMasonry":false,"isAutoSlideshow":false,"slideshowLoop":false,"autoSlideshowInterval":4,"bottomInfoHeight":0,"titlePlacement":"SHOW_ON_HOVER","galleryTextAlign":"center","scrollSnap":true,"itemClick":"link","fullscreen":true,"videoPlay":"auto","scrollAnimation":"NO_EFFECT","scrollDirection":1,"overlayAnimation":"NO_EFFECT","arrowsPosition":0,"arrowsSize":23,"watermarkOpacity":40,"watermarkSize":40,"useWatermark":true,"watermarkDock":{"top":"auto","left":"auto","right":0,"bottom":0,"transform":"translate3d(0,0,0)"},"loadMoreAmount":"all","defaultShowInfoExpand":1,"allowLinkExpand":true,"expandInfoPosition":0,"allowFullscreenExpand":true,"fullscreenLoop":false,"galleryAlignExpand":"left","addToCartBorderWidth":1,"addToCartButtonText":"","slideshowInfoSize":200,"playButtonForAutoSlideShow":false,"allowSlideshowCounter":false,"hoveringBehaviour":"APPEARS","thumbnailSize":120,"magicLayoutSeed":1,"imageHoverAnimation":"ZOOM_IN","calculateTextBoxWidthMode":"PERCENT","textBoxHeight":0,"textBoxWidth":200,"textBoxWidthPercent":50,"textImageSpace":10,"textBoxBorderRadius":0,"textBoxBorderWidth":0,"loadMoreButtonText":"Load More","loadMoreButtonBorderWidth":1,"loadMoreButtonBorderRadius":0,"imageInfoType":"NO_BACKGROUND","itemBorderWidth":0,"itemBorderRadius":0,"itemEnableShadow":false,"itemShadowBlur":20,"itemShadowDirection":135,"itemShadowSize":10,"imageLoadingMode":"BLUR","expandAnimation":"NO_EFFECT","imageQuality":90,"usmToggle":false,"usm_a":0,"usm_r":0,"usm_t":0,"videoSound":false,"videoSpeed":1,"videoLoop":true,"gotStyleParams":true,"selectedLayout":"4|bottom|1|fit|false|1|true","allowSocial":false,"allowDownload":false,"allowTitle":false,"allowDescription":false,"loveButton":false,"loveCounter":false,"showVideoPlayButton":true,"galleryImageRatio":2,"sharpParams":{"quality":30,"usm":{}},"galleryHorizontalAlign":"center","galleryVerticalAlign":"center","imageLoadingWithColorMode":"PICKED_COLOR","imageRatioType":"FIXED","numberOfDisplayedItems":3,"itemBorderColor":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"itemShadowOpacityAndColor":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,0.2)"},"textBoxBorderColor":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"titleDescriptionSpace":6,"textsVerticalPadding":0,"textsHorizontalPadding":0,"textBoxFillColor":{"themeName":"color_12","value":"rgba(232,230,230,1)"},"alwaysShowHover":false,"isStoreGallery":false,"previewHover":false,"calculateTextBoxHeightMode":"MANUAL","galleryLayout":4,"useCustomButton":false,"customButtonText":"","m_numberOfImagesPerRow":2,"itemOpacity":{"themeName":"color_14","value":"rgba(153,153,151,0.01)"},"itemFont":{"style":{"bold":false,"italic":false,"underline":false},"family":"poppins-semibold","preset":"Heading-M","editorKey":"font_5","size":20,"fontStyleParam":true,"displayName":"Basic Heading","value":"font:normal normal normal 20px/1.4em poppins-semibold,poppins,sans-serif;"},"itemFontSlideshow":{"family":"avenir-lt-w01_85-heavy1475544","displayName":"Basic Heading","style":{"bold":false,"italic":false,"underline":false},"size":22,"preset":"Custom","editorKey":"font_5","fontStyleParam":true,"value":"font:normal normal normal 22px/27px avenir-lt-w01_85-heavy1475544,sans-serif;"},"itemDescriptionFontSlideshow":{"family":"avenir-lt-w01_35-light1475496","displayName":"Paragraph 2","style":{"bold":false,"italic":false,"underline":false},"size":15,"preset":"Custom","editorKey":"font_8","fontStyleParam":true,"value":"font:normal normal normal 15px/18px avenir-lt-w01_35-light1475496,sans-serif;"},"itemDescriptionFont":{"family":"avenir-lt-w01_35-light1475496","displayName":"Paragraph 2","style":{"bold":false,"italic":false,"underline":false},"size":15,"preset":"Custom","editorKey":"font_8","fontStyleParam":true,"value":"font:normal normal normal 15px/18px avenir-lt-w01_35-light1475496,sans-serif;"},"itemFontColor":{"themeName":"color_11","value":"rgba(255,255,255,1)"},"itemFontColorSlideshow":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"itemDescriptionFontColor":{"themeName":"color_11","value":"rgba(255,255,255,1)"},"itemDescriptionFontColorSlideshow":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"loadMoreButtonFont":{"family":"helvetica-w01-bold","displayName":"Paragraph 2","style":{"bold":false,"italic":false,"underline":false},"size":16,"preset":"Body-M","editorKey":"font_8","fontStyleParam":true,"value":"font:normal normal normal 16px/1.4em helvetica-w01-bold,helvetica-w02-bold,helvetica-lt-w10-bold,sans-serif;"},"loadMoreButtonFontColor":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"loadMoreButtonColor":{"themeName":"color_11","value":"rgba(255,255,255,1)"},"loadMoreButtonBorderColor":{"themeName":"color_15","value":"rgba(0,0,0,1)"},"arrowsColor":{"themeName":"color_11","value":"rgba(255,255,255,1)"},"oneColorAnimationColor":{"themeName":"color_11","value":"rgba(255,255,255,1)"},"responsive":false,"isAccessible":false,"allowLeanGallery":false,"layoutsVersion":2,"selectedLayoutV2":4,"isSlideshowFont":false,"externalInfoHeight":0,"externalInfoWidth":0},"container":{"top":"","bottom":"","left":"","right":"","width":0,"height":464,"position":"","avoidGallerySelfMeasure":true,"galleryWidth":2570,"galleryHeight":469,"scrollBase":0}}