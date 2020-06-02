Магнитная доска купить | PlannerPro

Магнитная доска

Магнитная продукция для решения ваших задач

Для изготовления магнитных досок и планеров мы применяем высококачественные материалы, которые не вредят вашему здоровью и окружающей среде. Все изделия есть в наличии. 

Качество

Преимущества магнитных досок от PlannerPro

Магнитно-маркерная доска является экономичным, практичным и долговечным решением в любой области жизнедеятельности человека, где необходимо использовать записи, изображения или другие наглядные материалы на плоской поверхности. 

Компактные габариты

Мобильность

Долговечность

Простота ухода

Выгодная цена

Производство магнитных досок

Продукция нашей компании изготавливается на собственном производстве, оснащенном современным оборудованием. Для изготовления магнитных досок и планеров мы применяем высококачественные материалы, которые не вредят здоровью людей и окружающей среде. Все изделия находятся в наличии в достаточном количестве. Купить продукцию можно круглосуточно, оставив заявку на сайте. Мы отправляем магнитно-маркерные доски по всей России.

Что это

Область применения магнитной доски

Магнитные доски пользуются большой востребованностью среди продаж презентационного оборудования. Их используют в быту, офисах, учебных заведениях, начиная от дошкольных учреждений и заканчивая ВУЗами. Они стали популярны благодаря простоте в эксплуатации, экономии места и доступной стоимости. 

Москва – это крупнейший мегаполис, где сосредоточено огромное количество предприятий и компаний, на которых регулярно проводятся презентации и семинары. Для проведения подобных мероприятий просто необходимо купить магнитно-маркерную доску от PlannerPro. Оратору проще донести свои мысли, используя данный атрибут для изображения графиков, схем и других наглядных материалов. 

Магнитная доска на стену стала незаменимым инструментом для проведения любых обучающих занятий и лекций. Выступающему человеку легче удерживать внимание аудитории, отмечая важные тезисы на доске и легко стирая их при необходимости. На поверхности изделия быстро удаляются любые следы одним движением губки, что существенно экономит время. На магнитной доске при помощи магнита можно закреплять картинки и плакаты, которые визуально помогают пониманию учебной программы.

Продукция PlannerPro пригодится и для использования в быту. Магнитный планер на холодильник станет семейным помощником. На нем можно указывать любую информацию: рацион каждого члена семьи, список домашних дел, напоминания и прочее. Особенно это важно, когда графики членов семьи не совпадают и важно передать послание, не отвлекая во время  работы или учебы. Не заметить планер просто невозможно, поскольку холодильник считается самым популярным и крупным устройством среди бытовой техники.

